COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a northeastern Colorado Springs convenience store Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 11 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the area of Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road. The robber, who was armed with a handgun, demanded cash and cigarettes, according to police.

Police said the suspect got away with cash. No injuries were reported.

Police said no arrests have been made.