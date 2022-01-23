Police searching for man wanted in kidnapping attempt in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a man after reportedly kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and holding her hostage for several hours Saturday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 7:10 p.m., Saturday on South 8th Street. A woman was in the area at 3:00 p.m. shopping when she was approached by an unknown 30-40-year-old Hispanic male driving a black SUV. According to CSPD, the man forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint.

She was able to escape after several hours, but neither the suspect nor his vehicle have been located.

The Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit was notified and will take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated when more information is released.

