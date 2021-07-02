Police searching for body of Jepsy Kallungi in Teller County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching in Teller County for the body of Jepsy Kallungi, the Colorado Springs woman who was reported missing in April 2019.

Kallungi’s husband, 38-year-old Dane Kallungi, was arrested last month and charged with first-degree murder in connection with her disappearance.

According to arrest papers, Dane Kallungi told his ex-wife he went out to a remote area in Teller County and buried Jepsy’s body after digging a grave for hours.

“So yeah, I drove to the, like, Florissant area… on back road, got lost on like four different back roads and then found one where I could, I just went down and found a spot, dug a hole as deep as I could,” Dane Kallungi allegedly said in a pretext phone call with his ex-wife on April 3.

Police said CSPD detectives and other law enforcement officers are in Teller County Friday, searching for the body.

“These types of searches typically span several days and we are not in a position to make a comment at this time as we are focused on finding answers for the victim’s family,” police said in a press release. “We fully understand our community’s interest in this case. Following the conclusion of the search, and after proper notifications are made to family members on potential progress, we will provide a prompt update.”