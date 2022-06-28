Pueblo Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after the attempted theft of an ATM.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help from the community after, they say, a person in a dark colored Ford 350 tried to steal an ATM from the Sunflower Bank on the city’s southside.

They say it happened on Tuesday, just before 8 a.m.

Police say the truck’s back window, on the cab of the truck, has tape over it. They say the vehicle also has running boards and may be missing its tailgate.

Anyone who has information on this truck or the incident, you’re asking to call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502.