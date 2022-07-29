PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for the public’s help in searching for two men accused of burglary.

PPD says they sent officers to several calls of property damage or burglaries at convenience stores throughout the city. Through witness statements and surveillance video, officers say they determined that the same two men are responsible for all the incidents.

Police say one man was wearing a gray hood over his head, a red and black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black and white tennis shoes. The man was also wearing a black backpack and carrying a blunt object.

The second man, police say, was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, red or pink sandals, and blue socks.

According PPD, both men arrived and left the scenes on a red and white dirt bike with no plates and no distinguishing markings.

If you are able to identify these men, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or

Sergeant Eric Gonzales at (719) 568-8939 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.