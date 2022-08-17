COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on August 15.

On Monday, August 15 around 4 p.m. CSPD got a call of a bank robbery in the 1100 block of West Garden of the Gods Road.

CSPD responded to the scene along with the Robbery Unit. Their investigation revealed that an unidentified man entered the establishment, demanded money then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

CSPD says the investigation is ongoing and asks if anyone has any information to please contact Pike’s Peak area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.