COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Willow Tree Grove on Monday night just before 10:15 p.m. after they received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting in the area.

Officers say a fight began in the pool area of an apartment complex. They say a number of men, armed with handguns, fired multiple rounds.

The suspects may “have engaged in shoot out,” according to police, as they got into cars and drove away.

At this point, officers say they have not found anyone who was injured in the incident and they do not believe there to be a threat to the community any longer.

No arrests have been made.