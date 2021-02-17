Police: Robbery suspect tases Colorado Springs store employee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shoplifting suspect tased a loss prevention officer as he tried to steal merchandise from a Colorado Springs Best Buy store Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 6:20 p.m. at the store on North Academy Boulevard near the Chapel Hills Mall. The suspect tried to steal merchandise and was confronted by the loss prevention officer as he tried to leave the store, according to police. A struggle ensued, and the suspect used a stun gun to tase the employee, according to police.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect break free from the employee and run through the parking lot. Officers chased him and arrested him.