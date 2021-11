Police respond to shooting in Fountain Friday morning

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that was reported Friday morning in Fountain.

According to EPSO, shots were fired near Coventry/S. Academy. Northbound South Academy Boulevard is closed from Hartford.

The EPSO Patrol Division is investigating a shooting that occurred near Coventry / S. Academy. NB S. Academy Blvd is closed from Hartford. Avoid the area. Media staging info to follow. pic.twitter.com/Rci6YETi4W — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 19, 2021

#I25 northbound: Police activity between Exit 132 – CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 – South Academy Boulevard. Eastbound Academy at mile point 135 is closed for police activity. Use caution and seek alternate route. https://t.co/YneaDS9CoZ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 19, 2021

People are being told to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.