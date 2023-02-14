(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Reports of a shooting in the area of North Circle Drive led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to the victim of an attempted robbery and a separate robbery.

According to CSPD, around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 in the area of North Circle Drive and North Chelton Road officers were called on a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim of an attempted robbery who reported two suspects that had fired their weapons.

While officers conducted their investigation they found a second victim of the robbery. Police said their investigation is ongoing.