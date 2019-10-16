Police release photos of man accused of robbing Colorado Springs bank

Surveillance images provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department show the man accused of robbing a western Colorado Springs bank in August.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man accused of robbing a western Colorado Springs bank in August.

Police said the robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. August 6 at the FirstBank at Centennial Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road. The robber approached the teller counter and presented a note demanding money, according to police. He got cash and ran away.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 20s. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He may have been wearing a wig, and may have a neck tattoo.

Surveillance images of the suspect are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).