Police release description of car involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

This stock photo shows a Ford Focus similar to the one that police say hit a pedestrian in Colorado Springs earlier this month. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have released a description of a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this month.

The crash happened just after midnight July 13 at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. Police said the pedestrian, a 33-year-old from Colorado Springs, lost a leg as a result of the crash.

Police have identified the suspect car as a red or orange 2003 to 2007 Ford Focus, similar to the one pictured above. Police said the car will likely have damage to the passenger side mirror, as well as the passenger side front bumper and headlight.

Anyone with information about the driver, the car, or the crash is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).