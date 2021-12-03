Police recover three stolen motorcycles after finding man dismantling one in a Colorado Springs storage unit

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three stolen motorcycles have been recovered after Colorado Springs officers found two of them in a storage unit and one of them in the process of being dismantled.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Downtown Area Response Team were in the area of 1300 S. Royer Street around 7:15 Thursday evening when they found two unattended motorcycles parked near a storage unit.

Area of 1300 S. Royer Street

Upon closer inspection, they found Andrew Reynolds dismantling a motorcycle in an adjacent unit.

Police said all three motorcycles had been stolen.

Reynolds was arrested for motor vehicle theft and possession of illegal narcotics. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $2,000 bond.