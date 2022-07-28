COLORADO — A Canon City Police Department (CCPD) release details how officers arrested four suspects after locating four stolen vehicles.

On June 24, Canon City police were called to the corner of Fremont Dr. and North Raynolds Ave. on a report of a burglary. Investigations revealed that four vehicles stolen from the business included:

2021 Chevy Suburban valued at $89,000

2013 Subaru Impreza valued at $14,000

2018 Chevy Silverado valued at $45,000

1961 Bel Air valued at $80,000

Law enforcement tracked one of the vehicles to Pueblo, Colorado. On July 26 Canon City and Pueblo Police located the stolen white Chevy pickup. The officers followed the vehicle to Lake Ave. and Joliet Ave. and attempted to arrest two suspects.

Police say as officers approached, Daniel Juarez got into the truck and attempted to drive off crashing into two police cars. Officers acted quickly and were able to stop the truck pinning the vehicle to the wall. Officers arrested Daniel Juarez along with Oleta Witte.







Daniel Juarez’s arrest warrants were for:

Attempted First Degree Homicide-Robbery

Two counts of Second Degree Burglary

Two counts of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

Two counts of Burglary

Criminal Mischief

Failure to Appear on traffic charges

In addition, Daniel Juarez was also arrested on new charges of:

First Degree Assault

First Degree Motor Vehicle Theft

Vehicle Eluding

First Degree Trespass

Reckless Endangerment.

Witte had a total of six active arrest warrants totaling over $66,000 for charges of Robbery, Larceny, and four counts of Burglary.

Police later located the stolen Subaru and arrested Christina Juarez who also had an active arrest warrant out of El Paso County, with a $10,000 bond. Officers were able to recover all of the stolen vehicles in this case.

CCPD Chief Schick said, “He was particularly proud of… officers associated with this investigation for… their collective dedication and actions [that] have, for now, made southern Colorado a little safer!”