Police: Person shot during burglary attempt in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A resident was shot while confronting an attempted burglary suspect in northern Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 4:45 a.m. at a business in the area of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. The resident confronted someone who was trying to burglarize the building, according to police. The two got into a fight, and the resident was shot.

The resident was taken to the hospital, where they are in serious but stable condition.

Police said the suspect left before officers arrived, and has not been located.