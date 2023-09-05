(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said an operation around the Colorado State Fair recently resulted in the recovery of multiple guns and automatic weapons.

PPD said detectives with the Special Investigations Unit worked the special enforcement around the State Fair from Aug. 25 – Sept. 3. During that time, PPD said 13 guns were removed from the streets of Pueblo, with two of them being fully automatic.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said all of the people contacted during this enforcement period were arrested and either booked on new charges or referred to the District Attorney’s Office for charges. Some of the people arrested were referred for federal charges.

Names of the suspects have not been released pending further investigation.