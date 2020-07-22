Police notifying public about homeless sexually violent predator in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who is listed as homeless in Colorado Springs.

Police said Christopher James McGough, 30, is on parole and is living in the area of the Springs Rescue Mission on West Las Vegas Street, just south of downtown.

Court records show McGough was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child in Jefferson County in 2009 for having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl. He was also convicted of aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief in Adams County in 2007, assault in Douglas County in 2008, failure to register as a sex offender in Denver in 2017, felony menacing in El Paso County in 2018, and failure to register as a sex offender in El Paso County last year.

McGough is described as a white man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has two tattoos on his upper right arm.

Police said McGough is unemployed and does not have a car.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public about sexually violent predators living in the community.

McGough is one of 20 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs, and is one of six who is listed as homeless.

