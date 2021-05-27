Police: Man tries to get cash from woman in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man forced a woman to go to a convenience store and tried to get her to take cash out of the ATM Wednesday evening.

Police said the robbery attempt happened around 9:15 p.m. The victim was walking home from the grocery store when an unknown man contacted her. The man had his hand in his pocket and acted as if he had a gun, according to police.

The man forced the woman to walk across the street to a convenience store, where he wanted her to take cash out of the ATM or get cash back, according to police. The woman alerted the store clerks, who got her to safety and told the man to leave.

No arrests have been made.