Police: Man threatened with hatchet after confronting car burglary suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was threatened with a hatchet after confronting a person he saw breaking into his car near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on North Prospect Street near Shooks Run Park. The victim saw a man breaking into his parked car, according to police. When the victim confronted him, the suspect drove away.

The victim followed the suspect to the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and Union Boulevard. That’s where a passenger got out of the suspect car and approached the victim with a hatchet, according to police.

The victim then drove away and reported the incident, according to police.

The suspect car was described as a dark-colored 1996 Honda Accord with Colorado license plate number BIYV47.

No arrests have been made.