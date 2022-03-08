PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are searching for the man they believe stole an Amazon delivery van from a residential area just after noon Monday.

Around 12:22 p.m., police were told someone had stolen the van in the 0-10 block of Stanford Avenue. The suspect was last seen near Stanford Avenue and Cambridge Avenue.

The suspect is possibly driving a white Honda CRV.

If anyone has any information about this crime, contact Pueblo police at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP or visit www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.