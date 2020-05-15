Police: Man shot, killed after dragging Pueblo officer with car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was shot and killed after dragging a Pueblo police officer behind a car overnight, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Fourth Street and Reading Avenue. Police said an officer spotted a stolen car with two people, a man and a woman, inside. A confrontation ensued, and the officer was dragged a short distance before shooting and killing the driver, according to police.

The passenger sustained serious injuries in the shooting, according to police.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

