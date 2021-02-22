Police: Man shoots self in leg after fight in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he fired several shots toward a Colorado Springs business and shot himself in the leg after a fight early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on South Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Astrozon Boulevard. Multiple people got into a fight, and afterward, one of them started firing shots toward the business, according to police. In the process, the man accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Police said the suspect left the scene but was later arrested without further incident. No one else was injured.