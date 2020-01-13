Police: Man robbed while trying to sell video game in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell a video game to someone he had met on social media Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Vehr Drive, which is in the area of Murray Boulevard and Airport Road. The victim told police he had met the suspect through social media and arranged to sell him a video game. Police said multiple people arrived for the transaction, and after a brief conversation, the suspects displayed a handgun and stole the video game from the victim.

The suspects fired shots at the victim before leaving in a black sedan, according to police.

Police said no injuries were reported.

No suspects have been arrested.