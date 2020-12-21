Police: Man randomly assaulted in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another man along Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the assault happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Marion Drive and North Academy Boulevard. Police said several people came to the aid of a 63-year-old man who was being hit by another man with a cane. When the witnesses confronted the man, he stopped the assault, threatened to hit them, and then ran away, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple fractures.

The suspect, 39-year-old Matthew Fitzpatrick, was found and arrested nearby.

Police said “all indications are this was a random attack.”