Police: Man punches officer during arrest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was tased after he punched an officer in eastern Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1 a.m., a man was seen trying to disconnect a video doorbell and enter a home on Riverbay Grove, which is in the area of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. When officers arrived, they followed footprints in the snow to a nearby convenience store, where they found a man inside.

The man started fighting with the officers and punched one of them in the head, according to police. Officers tased him and arrested him.

Police said the officer was treated on the scene for a minor injury. The suspect was jailed on charges of assault on a peace officer.

Police said the suspect never made entry into any homes.