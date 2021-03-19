Police: Felony suspect escapes after breaking into ceiling of Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a felony suspect who escaped after breaking into the ceiling of a Colorado Springs hotel early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said around 4 a.m., they were called to a hotel on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Dublin Boulevard. The caller, a bail bondsman, told police a person who was wanted on multiple felony warrants was barricaded in a room and holding a woman hostage.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Gerdis, 40.

When officers arrived, they determined no one was being held hostage. While they were seeking a search warrant for the hotel, officers heard the suspect breaking into the ceiling and attic, according to police. He escaped and ran away.

Police said they searched the room and found a stolen gun.