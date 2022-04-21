COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed several convenience stores at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 2:12 a.m. Thursday, a suspect entered a convenience store in the 2500 block of Airport Road, which is near the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum. He threatened to shoot the clerk, and then robbed the store.

Police say the suspect fled the area and robbed two additional convenience stores, one in the 1200 block of East Pikes Peak Ave., which is near Memorial Skate Park, and another in the 300 block of East Platte Ave, which is near Palmer High School.

At 2:43 a.m., Officer Thomas Pitchford located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle as it was driving in the 400 block of North Union Boulevard. The vehicle was reported stolen.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gabriel Rojas, 42. Rojas was arrested for various Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft charges.