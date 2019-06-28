Police: Man found dead after stealing car, running into Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was found dead after he stole a car and then ran into a Colorado Springs home carrying a gun Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 2 p.m., they got a call about a hit-and-run crash on San Miguel Street near the intersection with El Paso Street. Witnesses told police the suspect, who was armed with a gun, had entered a home and stolen another car from it. The suspect then crashed the car and ran away, according to police.

When officers arrived, a resident told them the suspect was inside her home on Wahsatch Avenue.

Around 6 p.m., officers went inside the home, where they found the suspect dead.

Police have not said how the man died. Police said no one else was injured.

