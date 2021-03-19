Police: Man crashes into courthouse during early morning rampage in downtown Colorado Springs

The front entrance of the El Paso County courthouse sustained significant damage when a car rammed into it early Friday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man crashed his car into the front doors of the El Paso County courthouse during an early-morning rampage through downtown Colorado Springs Friday, according to police.

Police said the incident started around 5 a.m., when someone reported a hit-and-run crash in the area of Interstate 25 and Bijou Street. A few minutes later, officers saw the same car drive through the front lawn of the Police Operations Center. A short time later, the driver was spotted ramming into the front doors of the El Paso County courthouse, causing significant damage.

The front entrance of the El Paso County courthouse sustained significant damage when a car rammed into it early Friday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

As officers tried to stop the driver, he rammed into a police car and sped away, according to police. Officers chased him through downtown until he was apprehended on South Nevada Avenue. Police said the suspect was arrested less than 30 minutes after the first hit-and-run call.

The suspect, 53-year-old Tony Twiss, was not injured, according to police. He is being booked into jail on felony charges.

The Tejon Street entrance of the courthouse is closed Friday so crews can repair the damage. Visitors are asked to use the entrance on the south side of the building, off Vermijo Avenue.