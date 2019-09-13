Police: Man caught breaking into Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he was caught cutting through the ceiling of a Colorado Springs business early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened just after midnight at a business on South Nevada Avenue near the intersection with Motor Way. Police said a man had gone to the business to pick up items the business was donating. When he went inside, he saw drywall on the floor and a saw blade cutting through the roof, according to police. He then left the store and called police.

When officers arrived, they found a fist-sized hole in the ceiling. With help from the fire department, officers went into the attic, where they found a man hiding under insulation.

The man, Marcus Clark, was arrested without incident.

