Police: Man arrested for DUI after crashing four times, hitting school bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing DUI charges after he crashed four times, hitting a school bus once, in northeastern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., they got reports of a Chevrolet work van being involved in three different hit-and-run crashes in the northeastern part of the city. While officers were on their way to investigate, the van got into a fourth crash–this one with an Academy District 20 school bus, according to police.

Police said the four people on the bus–the driver and three students–did not sustain serious injuries.

The driver of the van, 27-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Calvillo of Colorado Springs, was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, according to police.