Police: Man arrested after trying to give gun to 7-Eleven clerk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he tried to give a gun to a 7-Eleven clerk in southeastern Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., they got a call about a man “acting strangely and talking about guns” at the 7-Eleven at Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive. When officers arrived, they learned the man had tried to give the clerk a gun, according to police.

Officers found one gun in the man’s car and another on his person. When he tried to run away, officers tased him with no effect, according to police.

The suspect, Shane Walters, was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital.