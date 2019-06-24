Police: Man arrested after threatening people with guns in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he threatened multiple people with guns in southern Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the disturbance happened around 1:45 p.m. on Mazatlan Circle, which is in the area northwest of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Rahkeem Craft, threatened multiple people with a handgun and an AR-15.

Craft left the scene before officers arrived, but officers found him and arrested him without further incident, according to police.