Police: Man arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen truck

A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon. / Still from video courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen truck Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 12:30 p.m., officers spotted a stolen truck in the area of 18th Street and Portland Avenue. They established surveillance on the truck to identify the suspect.

Police said the driver fired a handgun into the air, because he thought someone was following him. When officers tried to contact him, he sped away, according to police.

The officers chased him for several miles. At one point during the chase, the suspect drove the wrong way on Interstate 25, according to police. Officers deployed spike strips, but the suspect continued driving on the rim of the truck.

Police said the suspect, 26-year-old Christopher Martinez, ran from the truck in the area of East 15th Street and Reading Avenue. Officers found him hiding in a crawl space on East 14th Street. He continued to resist arrest, and officers subdued him, according to police.

Martinez was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, felony eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and attempted first-degree assault.