Deputies: Man arrested after holding woman hostage in Pueblo West home

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A man was arrested after he held a woman hostage during a standoff in a Pueblo West home early Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said it happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home in the neighborhood just north of Lake Pueblo State Park. The suspect, Jarrod Wright, had a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim, according to police.

When deputies went to the home, no one would answer the door. They had information that Wright was armed, and had locked the victim in the bathroom and wouldn’t let her leave. At one point, deputies learned that Wright had threatened to shoot the victim if law enforcement did not leave.

After hours of unsuccessful negotiations, SWAT team members entered the home through an interior garage door and arrested Wright without further incident.

The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to police.

Wright was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, and domestic violence, as well as a prior warrant for domestic violence.

Law enforcement sent an emergency alert to area residents asking them to stay inside their homes during the standoff.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.

Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.

TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.

YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com