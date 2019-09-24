Police: Man arrested after firing shot through apartment window

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he fired a shot through an apartment window Monday evening, according to police.

Police said around 6 p.m., they got a call about a shot fired through a window at the Westmeadow Peaks Apartments in the area of South Academy Boulevard and B Street. The caller told police someone had shot through his window, according to police.

The officers eventually determined no one had shot into the apartment, but a friend of the caller had accidentally fired a shot from inside the apartment. The shot hit the back door of another home, according to police.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kendall Smith, returned to the apartment, where he was arrested.

Police said no one was injured.