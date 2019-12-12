Police: Man arrested after crashing into two homes, breaking into another

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man was arrested after he crashed into two homes and then broke into a third home with two children inside early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 3:40 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of Fountain Mesa Road and Ancestra Drive when he noticed a man walking in the area. When the officer stopped to talk with him, he took off running, according to police.

While officers were checking a nearby field for the man, someone called 911 and said he had knocked on her front door. Officers went to that area and noticed a truck crashed into the side of a garage on Avendia Del Cielo.

Officers also noticed that before the truck had crashed into the garage, it had driven through the neighbor’s front yard and hit the side of that house as well.

Police said no one was injured in either home.

A short time later, a 14-year-old texted 911 and said a man had just broken into his home on the same street. When officers arrived, they saw two juveniles in the front bedroom. They helped the children safely escape through the front window, then got the suspect to come out the back door. He was arrested without further incident. Police said no one inside the home was injured.

The suspect, 20-year-old Davijo Velarde, is charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft and second-degree burglary, along with several misdemeanors.