COLORADO SPRINGS — The man police believe burglarized at least 20 office buildings and was involved in five motor vehicle thefts has been taken into custody.

On March 10, Falcon Detectives began investigating a pattern of office building burglaries involving Robert Owens, 25.

One week later, Falcon Detectives worked with MVT Detectives, patrol officers and K-9 to apprehend Owens. At the time of his arrest, officers believed Owens was involved in approximately 20 office building burglaries across the city and five motor vehicles thefts.

Owens was located and arrested at the 7-Eleven on Hartsel Drive. He was booked into the Criminal Justice Center on multiple felony warrants for escape, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.