Police: Man arrested after breaking into Pueblo home, leading officers on chase

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after he broke into a Pueblo home and then led officers on a chase Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on Wyoming Avenue. Around the same time, they got a call about a suspicious person pushing a rolling trash can down the street.

Officers found the man, 18-year-old Victor Mendoza, pushing the trash can on Carteret Avenue. When officers looked in the trash can, they spotted a shotgun inside. That’s when Mendoza jumped up and ran away, according to police. Officers chased Mendoza down the block and arrested him.

Officers identified Mendoza as the suspect in the burglary on Wyoming Avenue. He also tried to burglarize another home in the same block, according to police. He was arrested on charges of burglary, attempted burglary, and resisting arrest.

Police said they recovered several stolen items, including three guns and several knives.