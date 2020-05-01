Police looking for woman who broke into Colorado Springs home, threatened resident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the woman who broke into a western Colorado Springs home and threatened a resident with a knife Thursday night.

Police said the home invasion happened around 10 p.m. on Old Dutch Mill Road, which is in the area of Garden of the Gods Road and Chestnut Street. The suspect menaced the occupant with a knife and damaged items inside the home, according to police.

The resident locked themselves in a bathroom, and the suspect left.

Officers and a K9 searched the area, but could not find the suspect.