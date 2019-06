COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two people who robbed a northern Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 3:15 a.m. at an unspecified store in the area of Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. Two people pointed handguns at the clerk and demanded money, according to police.

The robbers got away with cash and other items. The clerk was not injured.

No suspects have been arrested.