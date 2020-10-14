Police looking for two boys who left home in southwestern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two boys who voluntarily left their homes in southwestern Colorado Springs.

Police said Joseph Seager, 11, and Jasiah Tenbrink, 13, left their respective homes on Bayfield Way, which is just south of Quail Lake. Police did not say when the boys were last seen.

Police said due to their ages, they are asking for the public’s help in finding the boys.

Joseph is described as a white boy, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 65 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a blue long-sleeved hoodie, tie-dye shorts, and black and gold high-top sneakers.

Jasiah is described as a white boy, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a diamond pattern in the middle, a black, white, and camo t-shirt, gray athletic sweatpants with a black stripe, a red flat-brim hat, and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.