Police looking for suspect in central Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed another man near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Willamette Avenue and Franklin Street. The victim told police a man pointed a gun at him and took some personal items.

As police were responding, they got a call about a robbery/carjacking about a quarter-mile away, on Royer Street. Officers spotted the stolen car in the area of Royer Street and Willamette Avenue, according to police.

Officers chased the stolen car for a few blocks, until the suspect abandoned it and ran away. Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).