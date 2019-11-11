Police looking for road rage suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police responded to a report on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. of a road rage weapon menacing incident that had occurred in the area of 5500 East Woodmen Road.



Officers first learned that the victim was leaving the area of the Walmart and while driving eastbound on E. Woodmen Road the suspect vehicle pulled up alongside the victim.

A passenger in the suspect car began to yell at the victim then leaned out of the passenger window of the suspect’s car and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim. The victim was able to turn off and the suspect continued eastbound on Woodmen Road past North Powers Boulevard.



The suspects car is described as a newer 4-door pickup truck “Penn State Blue” with tinted windows and possibly a hand grenade sticker on the rear window. The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic Male, approximately 40-50 yrs old, bald, with a goatee. Suspect possibly had an unknown tattoo on his neck and forearm.



Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD.