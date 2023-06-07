(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for more information including possible additional victims of a professional counselor who is accused of illegal sexual conduct with at least one of his clients.

51-year-old Jeffery Erickson of Monument, Colorado was arrested on Friday, June 2 on charges of sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist after an investigation by detectives.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said Erickson has been practicing as a licensed professional counselor in the El Paso County area for several years. Detectives are seeking additional information, including potentially unreported incidents involving Erickson and they believe there could be additional victims.

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Erickson, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at (719) 634-7867