Police looking for people who stole cell phones from northeastern Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the people who broke into a northeastern Colorado Springs business and stole several cell phones early Wednesday morning.

Police said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. at a business in the area of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. The burglars took several new cell phones, according to police.

Police said they searched the area and found the suspects’ car. It was unoccupied, but the stolen phones were still inside.

No suspects have been arrested.