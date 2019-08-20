Police looking for people who burglarized Fountain Albertaco’s

FOX21News.com
by: Angela Case
Surveillance images show the two masked suspects accused of burglarizing a Fountain restaurant early Monday morning. / Fountain Police Department
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are looking for the two masked suspects who broke into a Fountain restaurant and stole several items early Monday morning.
Police said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Albertaco’s on Highway 85.
Surveillance images of the suspects are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).