(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At least one person was injured during a fight, where at least one shot was fired, during the late evening hours of Sunday, May 14, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said, on Sunday around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2000 block of East Platte Avenue, east of North Union Boulevard, about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found signs of a fight and that during the incident, at least one shot was fired. CSPD said officers at the scene determined at least one person had been injured during the fight.

CSPD says this is an ongoing investigation and officers are working to identify all those involved.