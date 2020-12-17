Police looking for people accused of stealing cars, mail in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding three people who they say are involved in a string of mail thefts in Colorado Springs.

Police said they are looking for 30-year-old Katelyn Wilson, 30-year-old Mychael Plunkett, and 36-year-old Javier Rivera.

Police said Wilson is suspected of a scheme in which she makes contact with people who are selling cars on sites like Craigslist. When she and the seller meet in person, they look over the car together, and then she gives the seller a fake cashier’s check with a fake name, according to police. A bill of sale is completed, and Wilson drives away. When the seller takes the check to the bank, they find out it is fake, according to police.

Police said the suspect will then take the car and drive around, stealing mail from mailboxes. When she finds checks, she allegedly alters and cashes them, according to police.

Police said Wilson is wanted on charges of forgery, identity theft, and motor vehicle theft.

Police said the other two suspects are both wanted on charges of identity theft and mail theft. Plunkett is also wanted on forgery charges, according to police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

Police also offered the following tips for avoiding being a victim of these types of crimes: