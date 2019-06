COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who tried to rob a southern Colorado Springs business at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the robbery attempt happened around 1:30 p.m. at an unspecified business in the area of Circle Drive and Monterey Road. The man reached for a gun in his waistband and tried to get money from the clerk, according to police. When another man confronted him, he ran away.

Police and a K9 searched for the suspect, but could not find him.